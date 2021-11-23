True education teaches compassion, tolerance, mutual respect: CJI

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The modern education system tends to focus only on the utilitarian function, which is not equipped to deal with the moral or spiritual function of education that builds the character of students and allows them to develop a social consciousness and a sense of responsibility, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said.

Addressing the 40th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning in Puttaparthi on Monday, he said, “True education is one which imbibes moral values and virtues of humility, discipline, selflessness, compassion, tolerance, forgiveness and mutual respect.” He said education must elevate people’s character and broaden their thinking to face the challenges that come their way.

Students were asked to hold on to their core values and at the same time educate the communities and societies for a better tomorrow. Quoting Satya Sai Baba, the CJI said, “When there is righteousness there is beauty in the character, and when there is beauty in the character there is harmony in the hope, and when there is harmony in the hope there is order in the nation, and when there is order in the nation there is peace in the world.”

“There is no greater proponent of service, no greater mentor to follow than Baba himself. Sathya Sai means love, Sathya Sai means service, Sathya Sai means sacrifice. Be it education, medical care, providing clean drinking water, relief work, Baba has shown us the righteous path. This is the concept embedded in our cultural ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).”

Stating that the world has gone through unprecedented changes in the past two years, and that the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed and highlighted deep-rooted vulnerabilities besides increasing inequalities in society, the CJI said: “In such times, selfless service is the need of the hour. I feel so encouraged by the fact that this idea of service is still strong in the hearts and minds of the people.”A total of 20 students received gold medals, 24 received doctorates and 465 received their graduation certificates.