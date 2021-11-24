STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Governor recovers from COVID, discharged by AIG doctors

The clinical parameters of AP Governor showed complete recovery, AIG Hospital doctors said.

Published: 24th November 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who was admitted at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), on November 17 after testing positive for COVIDd-19 was discharged on Tuesday.

The clinical parameters of AP Governor showed complete recovery, AIG Hospital doctors said. At the time of admission, he had high inflammatory markers with CRP levels at 130 and CT severity score of 9/25 while maintaining stable oxygen saturation at 96 per cent on room air. 

"We are glad that AP Governor has made a complete recovery and his stay was uneventful. The team at AIG which comprised pulmonologists, internal medicine, cardiologists, gastroenterologists and critical care was looking after every minute detail of his health. We hope that he will soon resume office," AIG Hospitals Chairman, D Nageshwar Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan AIG COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp