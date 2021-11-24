Andhra Pradesh Governor recovers from COVID, discharged by AIG doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who was admitted at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), on November 17 after testing positive for COVIDd-19 was discharged on Tuesday.

The clinical parameters of AP Governor showed complete recovery, AIG Hospital doctors said. At the time of admission, he had high inflammatory markers with CRP levels at 130 and CT severity score of 9/25 while maintaining stable oxygen saturation at 96 per cent on room air.

"We are glad that AP Governor has made a complete recovery and his stay was uneventful. The team at AIG which comprised pulmonologists, internal medicine, cardiologists, gastroenterologists and critical care was looking after every minute detail of his health. We hope that he will soon resume office," AIG Hospitals Chairman, D Nageshwar Reddy.