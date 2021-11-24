STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC sees 50% decline in revenue from Tirumala services

In a release here on Tuesday, Chengal Reddy sought suggestions from employees on the ways and means to increase the revenue particularly from the Tirumala bound services.

APSRTC buses

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: APSRTC has seen over a 50 per cent drop in revenue from the Tirumala-bound services ever since the Covid-19 outbreak, said RTC regional manager (Tirupati) T Chengal Reddy. This has resulted in a 40 per cent decline in the overall revenue collection from the region. 

In a release here on Tuesday, Chengal Reddy sought suggestions from employees on the ways and means to increase the revenue particularly from the Tirumala bound services.The RTC used to operate 2,986 trips and ferry 88,000 devotees in 401 buses between Tirupati and Tirumala, and generate an average revenue of Rs 75 lakh in a day, which is 38 per cent of the total Rs 2 crore daily average revenue in the Chittoor region before the pandemic, the regional manager noted.

However, the average daily revenue collection of the region and from the Tirupati-Tirumala services have declined to Rs 1.37 crore and Rs 35 lakh, respectively, Chengal Reddy added, and attributed the same to the TTD board capping the number of devotees allowed for darshan in a day to 40,000 and fall in footfalls from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. 

The Railways reducing the services from Tirupati and Renigunta railway stations could also be the reason, he said. “Before Covid-19, around 200 trains were operated from the two junctions, which have now come down to 76.” While many businesses have started showing a growth trajectory lately, the RTC buses still have low occupancy ratio (OR). The OR in Tirumala-bound services has come down to 40 per cent from 69 per cent, he observed.

