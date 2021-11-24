Government adopts move to continue Council, seeks caste census of BCs for growth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after withdrawing the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act and the CRDA Repeal Act, the State government took another key decision on Tuesday as the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution withdrawing the earlier resolution for abolition of the AP Legislative Council, to continue the existing Council.

The Assembly also adopted a resolution urging the Centre to conduct caste-wise census of socially and educationally Backward Classes of people along with that of SCs, STs and Minorities while undertaking the General Census 2021.

Moving the resolution to continue the Council, Buggana Rajendranath, Legislative Affairs Minister, explained the circumstances that led to the adoption of a resolution by the AP Legislative Assembly on January 27, 2020 seeking abolition of the Council. The resolution was sent to the Centre for approval. “However, despite constant persuasion of the matter at various levels and lapse of one year and 10 months, there has been no action by the Centre,’’ he said.

In the meantime, the Council has been discharging its bounden duties. “There is, however, uncertainty amongst the Council members as the matter regarding its abolition is kept pending by the Centre,’’ he said.As there is no time-frame for the process to be completed, it has been considered necessary to put an end to the uncertainty and ambiguity, which has been affecting the dignity and decorum associated with the Council, he said.

“Hence, it has been decided to withdraw the statutory resolution adopted by the AP Legislative Assembly on January 27, 2020 to continue the existing Council,’’ the resolution read. The House adopted the resolution unanimously.

The YSRC government passed the resolution seeking abolition of the Council when its three capitals bills hit a roadblock in the council as numbers were in favour of TDP at that time. In the 58-member Council, the TDP had a majority of 28. Now, the tables have been turned in favour of the YSRC, where it has 20 members and 12 seats are vacant.

The Assembly also adopted a resolution urging the Centre to conduct caste-wise census of BCs. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the enumeration of BCs would help devise better policies for their welfare, education and employment.

He recalled that the last caste-based census in India was conducted in 1931. Even after 90 years, due to lack of proper enumeration, there is no scientific data regarding the BC population to ascertain its social, educational and economic backwardness, which has been posing a hurdle to meet the interests and aspirations of BCs, he observed.

The Chief Minister said his government had made Backward Classes a Backbone Classes with its policies and programmes by giving a lion’s share to them in economic, political and social spaces in a saturation mode.

“Unlike the previous TDP regime, which neglected BCs, our government duly implemented every welfare scheme without any corruption, keeping eligibility as the only criterion. Besides welfare, BCs also got a major share in nominated posts, jobs, and schemes as the State government enacted a law, providing 50% reservation in all nominated posts and nominated works to BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities, he explained.

Asserting that his government has taken every initiative for the economic uplift of BCs in the last two-and-a-half-years, Jagan took a dig at the previous TDP regime, alleging that it resorted to divide BCs by extending welfare benefits only to those backing the TDP and showing an empty hand to others.

