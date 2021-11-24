STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt repealed Act to escape law: Somu Veerraju

Speaking to the media at the state party office in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Somu claimed that the CM lied in the Assembly. 

Published: 24th November 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government repealed the three capital Act only to “escape” from being under the ambit of law, BJP state president Somu Veerraju demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ‘whole-heartedly’ accept and announce Amaravati as the only capital of AP in line with the latter’s stand before the elections. He lashed out at the government saying that it does not have any right to speak about the decentralisation of development as it did nothing for Rayalaseema in the last 2.5 years and is not even in a position to pay salaries to its employees.Speaking to the media at the state party office in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Somu claimed that the CM lied in the Assembly. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP state president Somu Veerraju YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Amaravati capital of AP
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp