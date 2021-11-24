Govt repealed Act to escape law: Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government repealed the three capital Act only to “escape” from being under the ambit of law, BJP state president Somu Veerraju demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ‘whole-heartedly’ accept and announce Amaravati as the only capital of AP in line with the latter’s stand before the elections. He lashed out at the government saying that it does not have any right to speak about the decentralisation of development as it did nothing for Rayalaseema in the last 2.5 years and is not even in a position to pay salaries to its employees.Speaking to the media at the state party office in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Somu claimed that the CM lied in the Assembly.