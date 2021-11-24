STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mudragada accuses Naidu of staging drama over remarks 

Published: 24th November 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Mudragada Padmanabham (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham has criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for “staging a drama” over the alleged objectionable remarks made against his wife. In a letter addressed to the former Chief Minister on Tuesday, he narrated the “oppression in all its ugliness” he faced at the hands of Naidu and his son during the Kapu agitation.

He said at one point of time, having being pushed to a corner, helpless and insulted, he thought of committing suicide along with his entire family, but stopped himself to see the decline of Naidu with his own eyes. Calling himself as a severely oppressed former friend of Naidu, the Kapu patriarch said he was dumbstruck seeing the TDP chief breaking down before TV cameras. Mudragada, in the letter, recalled how his wife and daughter-in-law were insulted with derogatory remarks and how his son was canned by police at the behest of Nara Lokesh. 

He said today Naidu was describing himself as nobler than others and alleged remarks against his family as a big sin, but what about others’ families? “What about my family? Are they not people with dignity?” he questioned and described the nightmarish experience he and his family underwent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mudragada Padmanabham N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Kapu patriarch Nara Lokesh
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp