Mudragada accuses Naidu of staging drama over remarks 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham has criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for “staging a drama” over the alleged objectionable remarks made against his wife. In a letter addressed to the former Chief Minister on Tuesday, he narrated the “oppression in all its ugliness” he faced at the hands of Naidu and his son during the Kapu agitation.

He said at one point of time, having being pushed to a corner, helpless and insulted, he thought of committing suicide along with his entire family, but stopped himself to see the decline of Naidu with his own eyes. Calling himself as a severely oppressed former friend of Naidu, the Kapu patriarch said he was dumbstruck seeing the TDP chief breaking down before TV cameras. Mudragada, in the letter, recalled how his wife and daughter-in-law were insulted with derogatory remarks and how his son was canned by police at the behest of Nara Lokesh.

He said today Naidu was describing himself as nobler than others and alleged remarks against his family as a big sin, but what about others’ families? “What about my family? Are they not people with dignity?” he questioned and described the nightmarish experience he and his family underwent.