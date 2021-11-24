Naidu announces Rs 1L for families of flood victims

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Announcing a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for families of people who were killed in the recent floods, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded that the State government rehabilitate every affected family. Naidu, who toured the flood-affected areas in Rajampet mandal of the district, said the TDP, through the NTR Memorial Trust, would extend the aid of Rs 1 lakh to the family of each of the deceased, and also Rs 5,000 to every affected family, irrespective of their financial status.

Interacting with the affected after assessing the situation in the villages hit by the breach in the Annamaiah project, Naidu said it was negligence which led to the present situation. “The negligence of officials is clearly visible in this case. The project was not properly maintained. We cannot stop rains but we can assess their intensity,” he said. Naidu even sought an enquiry by the vigilance as well as the CBI to find out who was responsible for the breach.Naidu said with effective administration the then government ensured that there was not even a single death when HudHud hit Vizag.