Active Covid cases rise again as State logs 264 new infections against 247 recoveries; one death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The new Covid-19 cases outnumbered the daily recoveries for the first time after a gap of few weeks and led to a spike in the active cases in the State on Wednesday. While the State reported 264 new Covid cases from over 31,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, 247 patients were declared cured in the period.

The overall infections rose to 20.71 lakh from a total of 3.02 crore sample tests performed so far and recoveries to 20.55 lakh. The lone fatality reported in the State, from Krishna district, on the day took the gross deaths to 14,430. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, seven districts logged higher number of new infections when compared to Tuesday leading to a spike in cases from 196 (on Tuesday) to 264.

East Godavari reported the highest of 46 new cases followed by 45 in Krishna and 36 in Guntur. Five districts reported fresh cases in double digits with the lowest of three in Kurnool. Visakhapatnam (19) and Prakasam (8) reported the same number of cases as on Tuesday. The three north coastal districts reported less than 40 new cases while the four Rayalaseema districts registered over 50 fresh infections.

The active cases stood at 2,175 against 2,159 a day earlier. East Godavari has the highest of 449 active cases followed by 386 in Krishna. Seven districts have active cases in double digits with the lowest of 13 in Kurnool. With the fresh addition, the Covid toll in Krishna district stood at 1,290.