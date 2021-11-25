STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM urges officials to expedite relief works

Jagan says Rs 1.80L to be sanctioned to people who lost their houses, besides a compensation of Rs 95K each

Published: 25th November 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:21 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Immediate assistance should be ensured to the nearly 95,000 worst flood-hit families in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials on Wednesday.Urging the district collectors to personally monitor the relief works to avoid any shortcomings, the chief minister directed officials to ensure the supply of drinking water and power. The helpline number, 104, should be widely published, and the officials concerned should attend calls and respond immediately. 

Jagan was reviewing the relief works at a virtual meeting with collectors from the flood-affected districts. He order the immediate release of compensation for loss of livestock, and told officials to vaccinate cattle, besides distributing fodder. The process of awarding compensation for partial or total damage of houses should be completed within the next three to four days. An amount of Rs 1.80 lakh should be sanctioned to people whose houses were destroyed, besides a compensation of Rs 95,000 each.

The chief minister also directed officials to complete crop enumeration of a war footing. District collectors should submit reports on road restoration works and an action plan should be prepared. Temporary arrangements should be made to avoid disruption of traffic.Officials were also asked to focus on the safety of irrigation projects in the State, to avoid a repeat of Annamayya project breach-like incident. New reports should be prepared on the safety of dams, he said. 

Jagan also asked Nellore and Prakasam district administrations to be vigilant in the light of more rains predicted for four days from Friday. The collectors informed the chief minister that essential commodities were being distributed among the 95,949 flood-hit families. The process of providing a financial assistance to the flood-affected has almost been completed. 

Kadapa district collector V Vijayarama Raju said power supply has been restored in 155 villages and tankers were supplying drinking water. “Fire tenders are being used to clean flooded houses,’’ he said.
The collectors also said that ex gratia to the families of those who had died was being distributed on on a war-footing. 

Bodies of those who got washed away were being handed over to the families as soon as they were recovered. Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, and secretary-level officials from various departments attended the meeting.

‘Be prepared for rains’ 

The Chief Minister also asked Nellore and Prakasam district administrations to be vigilant in the light of more rains predicted for four days from Friday.

Essential commodities were being distributed among the 95,949 flood-hit families. The process of providing a financial assistance to the flood-hit has almost been completed, officials informed the CM

