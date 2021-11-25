STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mismanagement of water bodies caused devastation in Rayalaseema, Nellore: Naidu

Naidu called the CM an ‘opportunist’ going by how he ‘reversed’ his stand on the abolition of AP Council to suit his political needs. 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On the second day of his tour to flood-affected areas on Wednesday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu described the breaches to the chain of water tanks and projects again as a ‘man-made disaster’. Naidu, who toured the flood-hit Yerpedu, Srikalahasthi and other mandals of Chittoor district, said the devastation to life and property in Rayalaseema and Nellore districts was due to mismanagement of water bodies and unchecked sand mafia. 

‘The CM has been making formal aerial surveys. Only if he makes field visits will the collectors, SPs and the official machinery will take up proper relief and rescue activities,” Naidu alleged. Addressing the public, Chandrababu Naidu criticised YSRC MLAs and said, “They have launched personal attacks on my wife, NTR’s daughter. She never came out but they targeted her personality. Some are saying I am strong. Why am I depressed? I’m also human.” 

Naidu told the public that he was not given a chance to speak in ‘Kuru Sabha’ (biased Assembly) to make a statement on the YSRC’s personal abuses and brutal attacks. Hence, he has decided to take his fight to ‘Gaurava Sabha’ (respectable forum). 

The TDP chief asserted that his party would not be terrified of the ruling YSRC’s intimidatory tactics. He explained that they had attacked his house, vandalised TDP central office and humiliated and harassed TD party leaders and cadres.  

The Opposition leader said TDP would fight till the government paid compensation for crop losses, and ex gratia to flood victims. Naidu called the CM an ‘opportunist’ going by how he ‘reversed’ his stand on the abolition of AP Council to suit his political needs. 

