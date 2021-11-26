Andhra Pradesh on high rain alert till December 2 as IMD predicts more downpour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ TIRUPATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains across the State, and warned of heavy rainfall in various parts of Rayalaseema and south coastal AP. Chittoor and Nellore are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between November 26 and December 2, the weather department warned even as Rayalaseema and south coastal AP are yet to return to normal after the torrential rains.

The Kadapa district administration warned of the possibility of several tanks, already full to the brim, breaching and inundating downstream areas. Local officials have been asked to alert villages downstream of Utukuru and Krishnareddy lakes, and Galiveedu, Nagaripadu, Puttampalli, Chintakunta, Chitluru, Shityala, Polipedda and CK Dinne tanks of possible flooding. These tanks are likely to breach due to fresh inflows, it warned.

Tirupati police superintendent Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, too, issued a similar warning, and sought the cooperation of the people. “Tanks may breach, and trees and electric poles may uproot in strong winds. People residing in low-lying areas should shift to relief camps,” he said, adding that they should secure their valuables.

While appealing to the people to stay indoors, the SP urged those living in old houses to vacate and shift to safer places. He added that the NDRF and SDRF personnel are on standby to face any eventuality.Urging the people to discard rumours spread on social media and messaging platforms, he asked them to cross check information with local officials. Motorists should drive carefully on the water-filled roads and be vary of open manholes. Police also asked people to shift the elderly and children to safer places.

Warning of possible heavy rains in the district, Anantapur Collector S Naga Lakshmi said necessary steps would be initiated for setting up relief camps for the residents of Lakshmipalli and Goddumarri villages, “as these areas may get inundated in heavy rains between November 26 and December 2.”

The Central Water Commission (CWC) also issued an alert, saying moderate to heavy rainfall (between 12-20 cm) might occur in Pennar river basin (Cheyyuru, Lower Pennar, Papagni), Kalingi and Swarnamukhi. Somasila dam may receive significant inflows due to heavy rainfall in the Cheyyuru sub-catchment areas. Similar inflows are expected into Somasila from Papagni sub-catchment area.