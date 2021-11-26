STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases beat recoveries for 2nd day in row; 1 fatality

According to an official bulletin, Guntur reported the highest of 30 new infectrions followed by 27 in Krishna and 25 in Chitoor.

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded higher number of Covid-19 infections than recoveries for the second consecutive day on Thursday, pushing up the number of active cases by 20. However, the surge was less than the figure recorded a day earlier. 

In the 24 ending Thursday 9 am, the new infections According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the State reported 183 positives from over 30,000 sample tests, 163 recoveries and one death. 

According to an official bulletin, Guntur reported the highest of 30 new infectrions followed by 27 in Krishna and 25 in Chitoor. The remaining 10 districts registered less than 25 infections each. Five districts reported less than 10 new cases, accounting for an aggregate of 23, with the lowest of one in Vizianagaram. 

Meanwhile, 163 patients getting cured took the gross to 20.55 lakh. Out of a total of 2,194 active cases, 435 were in East Godavari and 399 in Krishna. The figures in five districts were less than 100 each.Only one fatality, once again from Krishna district, took the gross to 14,431. Krishna’s gross toll reached 1,453, the second highest in the State.

