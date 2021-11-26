STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole police implement new proforma to register mobile theft cases

The district SP said this would help the victims to get their phone within a short time and also increase public trust in the police department.

Published: 26th November 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police has set up a new proforma to receive and file complaints related to cases of missing mobile phones. A procedure has been specially designed to identify lost phones after officials learnt of the difficulties that people faced in registering police complaints related to misplaced/missing mobile phones. 

Speaking on the occasion, district superintendent of police (SP) Malika Garg said, “Prakasam police has always taken the lead in providing better services to the people. Citizens can now register genuine complaints at the concerned police stations or on the WhatsApp number: 9121102266.”

Malika Garg implemented the new programme to register complaints related to missing and theft of mobile phones so that immediate action can be taken. If a person loses his/her mobile phone, they should immediately go to the nearby police station and fill the newly-designed proforma form and hand it over at the reception counter. The complainant will be given an acknowledgement receipt stating that the complaint has been received.

The police will then investigate the complaint and send the details to the district police IT- core team. The mobile phone can be traced from time to time using the latest technology used by the IT team. The district SP said this would help the victims to get their phone within a short time and also increase public trust in the police department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mobile theft complaints Prakasam police
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp