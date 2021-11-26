Ongole police implement new proforma to register mobile theft cases

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police has set up a new proforma to receive and file complaints related to cases of missing mobile phones. A procedure has been specially designed to identify lost phones after officials learnt of the difficulties that people faced in registering police complaints related to misplaced/missing mobile phones.

Speaking on the occasion, district superintendent of police (SP) Malika Garg said, “Prakasam police has always taken the lead in providing better services to the people. Citizens can now register genuine complaints at the concerned police stations or on the WhatsApp number: 9121102266.”

Malika Garg implemented the new programme to register complaints related to missing and theft of mobile phones so that immediate action can be taken. If a person loses his/her mobile phone, they should immediately go to the nearby police station and fill the newly-designed proforma form and hand it over at the reception counter. The complainant will be given an acknowledgement receipt stating that the complaint has been received.

The police will then investigate the complaint and send the details to the district police IT- core team. The mobile phone can be traced from time to time using the latest technology used by the IT team. The district SP said this would help the victims to get their phone within a short time and also increase public trust in the police department.