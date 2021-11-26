Police assns condemn Ayyanna’s ‘revolt call’  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association has demanded the arrest of TDP leader and former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu for calling upon people to revolt against the constitutional machinery. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, association state vice presidents B Swarna Latha and Seshagiri Rao said the former minister should be arrested for urging people to revolt against the police during a rally at Narsipatnam on Wednesday. They also demanded an open apology from Ayyanna for making indecent comments against the police.

Swarna Latha said Ayyanna, who was earlier a minister, seems to have no respect for law. The police behaved with utmost restraint and it was not correct on his part to make such remarks. She said both the ruling and the opposition parties were equal for the police. “The same police who worked during the TDP are now working under the YSRC government. Then how can the police who were good earlier become bad now?” she questioned. AP Police Officers’ Association, Amaravati, also demanded the arrest of Ayyanna.

Narsipatnam police had registered a case against TDP leaders, including Ayyanna and Vangalapudi Anitha for taking out a rally violating guidelines. Meanwhile, TDP State general secretary and son of Ayyanna, Chintakayala Vijay said there was no need to deploy such a large number of police on November 24 to “foil” the rally.