Six aqua hubs to be set up to promote marine products

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government will be setting up aqua hubs across the State, out of which Guntur district is expected to get six, to promote marine products and support the farmers. The aqua hubs will come up in Guntur city, Mangalagiri, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Piduguralla and Tenali in the district.

Each hub will be equipped with a retail outlet, five live fish vending units, eight kiosks, two value-added units and ten three-wheeler vending electric vehicles. The initiative also aims to improve the per person annual consumption of the marine products in the State.  

“Though Andhra Pradesh produces the highest amount of marine products in the country, contributing 75.84 per cent of the total production, the annual consumption in the State is only 8 kg, less than half of 19 kg in  Chattisgarh and Kerala,,” joint collector Dinesh Kumar said.  

Aqua farmers’ committees will be formed and the officials will buy the products directly from them at MSP after deducting the transportation and processing costs. Cold storages will also  be constructed with Rs 2 crore.

