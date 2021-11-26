State govt committed to welfare of students: Min

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special emphasis is being laid on the implementation of the new National Education Policy in the State, whose schemes such as Ammavodi and Nadu-Nedu have become popular across the country, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said, adding the State government is committed to the welfare of students.

Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day 50th annual conference of Council of Boards of School Education here on Thursday, Suresh said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to expedite construction of classrooms wherever require for implementation of the NEP from the next academic year.