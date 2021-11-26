State sees dip in liquor consumption

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The consumption of liquor has come down substantially in the State. There was 37% drop in the consumption of IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) and 77% fall in the consumption of beer after the new liquor policy came into force.

In reply to a question in the Assembly on Thursday, the government said it had taken a number of measures to reduce consumption of liquor in the State.The number of liquor shops has been reduced to 2,934 from 4,380 and the government has taken over the retail trade and entrusted the task to the AP State Beverages Corporation Ltd, a corporation owned by the state government.

The business hours of the retail outlets have been reduced from 10 am to 10 pm to 11 am to 8 pm to the availability of liquor. Liquor rates were increased to wean the poor off liquor. Significantly, the word ‘prohibition’ was not used in the reply by the government.