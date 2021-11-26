Welfare takes big of Q1, Q2 revenue expenditure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A major chunk of the total Rs 98,012.31 crore revenue expenditure for the first and second quarters of the current fiscal, has gone to implementation of welfare programmes, including Navaratnalu.Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath tabled statements of the quarterly review of trends in receipts and expenditure in relation to the State budget for the financial year 2021-22 at the end of the first and second quarters in the Assembly on Thursday.The budget estimates of the State for the financial year 2021-22 are Rs 2,29,779.27 crore.

Out of the total Rs 51,970 crore revenue expenditure in the first quarter (April to June), the agriculture department spent Rs 5,995.25 crore, BC welfare department Rs 4,963.50 crore, family welfare department Rs 2,633.83 crore, social welfare department Rs 1,371.72 crore, women development and child welfare department Rs 773.99 crore, tribal welfare department Rs 526.11 crore, school education department Rs 5,476.65 crore, medical education department Rs 1,174.87 crore and public health and family welfare department Rs 405.70 crore.

In the second quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal, out of the total Rs 46,041.36 crore revenue expenditure, the agriculture department spent Rs 640.92 crore, BC welfare department Rs 4,101.42 crore, family welfare department Rs 1,834.44 crore, social welfare department Rs 867.57 crore, women development and child welfare department Rs 906.40 crore, tribal welfare department Rs 387.22 crore, school education department Rs 5,251.85 crore, medical education department Rs 1,022.68 crore and public health and family welfare department Rs 449.08 crore.

The total expenditure in the first two quarters stood at Rs 1,12,113.68 crore, including Rs 58,958.47 crore in the first quarter, which amounted to 25.66% of the budget estimates. In the second quarter, the expenditure decreased to Rs 53,155.21 crore, which amounted to 23.13% of the budget.In the first quarter, the revenue expenditure stood at Rs 51,970.95 crore, amounting to 28.52% of the budget estimates of the current fiscal. In the second quarter, it was Rs 46,041.36 crore, amounting to 25.13% of the budget. The revenue expenditure consists of salaries, pensions, interest payments, subsidies, maintenance, Navaratnalu, manifesto schemes and other grant-in-aid expenditure.

The capital expenditure in the first quarter stood at Rs 4,606.34 crore and it decreased to Rs 2,105.26 crore in the second quarter. In the first quarter, Rs 14,000 crore open market loans, Rs 234.89 crore loans from the Centre and other loans (NABARD, NCDC) amounting to Rs 33.46 crore were taken by the State government.In the second quarter, the government took Rs 11,750 crore open market loans, Rs 1,932 crore loans from the Centre and Rs 28.76 crore other loans. The public debt repayment stood at Rs 2,131.91 crore in the first quarter, while it was Rs 4,543.62 crore in the second quarter.

The fiscal deficit of the State in the first two quarters of the current fiscal stood at Rs 39,914.18 crore, while the revenue deficit was Rs 33,140.62 crore. In the first quarter, the fiscal deficit amounted to Rs 25,874.28 crore, while the revenue deficit was Rs 21,242.15 crore. It decreased to Rs 14,039.90 crore and Rs 11,898.47 crore respectively in the second quarter. The total revenue receipts for the first two quarters amounted to Rs 64,871.69 crore, with the first quarter accounted for Rs 30,728.80 crore.

In the second quarter, the revenue receipts increased to Rs 34,142.89 crore. Revenue receipts consist of tax revenue, non-tax revenue, share of Central taxes and grants. In the first quarter, the revenue receipts amounted to 17.34% of the budget estimates, while it was 19.27% in the second quarter. The tax revenue for the first quarter stood at Rs 15,684.70 crore, which amounted to 18.39% of the budget.

In the second quarter, it increased to Rs 18,774.32 crore, which amounted to 22.01% of the budget. The total tax revenue for the first two quarters stood at Rs 64,871.69 crore.

As per the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission, the devolution of share of Central taxes stood at 41%. The Centre released Rs 4,756 crore in April-June and Rs 5,772 crore in July-September. The Central assistance to the State development schemes stood at Rs 3,593.07 crore in the first quarter and it marginally declined to Rs 3,079.99 crore in the second quarter. The total capital receipts for the first two quarters stood at Rs 47,162.12 crore (Rs 28,203.21 crore in the first quarter). The receipts decreased to Rs 18,958.91 crore in the second quarter.

Focus on medical & health, says Jagan

Speaking in the State Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government initiated several revolutionary steps to bring about a sea change in the medical and health sector