Woman continues frantic search for missing husband

KADAPA: For the past one week, Ayesha has been running from pillar to post, from one village to other, frantically searching for her husband Shaik Rasheed, who was washed away in Cheyyeru deluge following a breach to the earthen bund of Annamayya project in Rajampet mandal of the district.

Rasheed of Gundluru village works in a cable TV office at Nandaluru. The couple have three children -- Shaik Rubina (22), Shaik Hussain (16) and Shaik Noor Hussain (9). He is one among 38 villagers who were washed away in Cheyyeru flash floods. Eleven of the 38 villagers who went missing in the deluge, are still untraceable.

“Braving heavy rain, he was rushing back home after coming to know that floods might engulf the village. He had almost reached home. There was a ditch near our house. He slipped into it and got washed away. I watched him drowning in the deluge helplessly,’’ wailed Ayesha.

Holding a photo of Rasheed, Ayesha was seen asking everyone about whereabouts of her husband. “Police told me that they found two bodies downstream of Annamayya project and asked me to identify if one of them was that of Rasheed. I rushed to the place, but could not find any body there,’’ she grieved

Mannur SI Bhaktavatsalam said, “We are continuing the search for Rasheed. A total of 38 persons were reportedly washed away in the deluge. We have recovered the bodies of 27 victims only so far.”