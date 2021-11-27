Bhuvaneswari thanks people for support

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nara Bhuvaneswari, managing trustee of NTR Memorial Trust and wife of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, has expressed her gratitude to one and all for staging protests against the alleged inappropriate comments made against her in the AP Legislative Assembly.

In a release issued on Friday, Bhuvaneswari said she would never forget the support she got as if the “humiliation” was caused to their own mother or sister or daughter.“Our mother and father have raised us with values since our childhood and we are still following them. Everybody should strive for promoting ethical values in society. Help should be extended to all those who are in pain and suffering,” she said.

Referring to the alleged comments in the House, Bhuvaneswari said no one should act in a way that degrades the personality of others or violates someone’s dignity. She prayed that nobody else should be subjected to the kind of insult that was caused to her.

This is the first reaction of Bhuvaneswari on the alleged remarks made in the Assembly. The Opposition Leader staged a walkout from the Assembly and vowed to return to the House only as the Chief Minister of the State.

TD to Keep issue alive

Vijayawada: The TDP has decided to keep the alleged remarks made by the YSRC leaders against party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari on the floor of the Assembly alive till the next elections. The TDP politburo, which met under the chairmanship of Naidu on Friday, unanimously supported to Naidu for boycotting the Assembly