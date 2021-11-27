Centre gives nod to tribal varsity site

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union government has approved setting up of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) on the land offered by the State government at Chinna Medapalli revenue village in Mentada mandal and Marrivalasa in Dattirajeru mandal of Vizianagaram district.

In a communication sent to Special Chief Secretary (higher education) Satish Chandra, the Union Ministry of Human Resources said following the visit of the Site Selection Committee for the CTUAP, the Centre approved the site offered by the State.

The Union ministry has also asked the State to initiate necessary action for the transfer of the identified land in the name of the university at the earliest.Setting up of the tribal university was one of the assurances made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

