Rains damage 460 km roads, repair works begin

The R&B officials formed special teams who are visiting the areas to inspect the damaged roads and also estimate further damages if the rains continue. 

Published: 27th November 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:10 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Of the 3,618 kilometre roads under the R and B department, 462 km were damaged due to the heavy rains. Eight bridges are also in bad shape. This will cause a loss of approximately Rs 319 crore to the administration. Due to continuous rains in the district over the last few days, several roads were damaged, and rainwater overflowed onto the roads making  travel very uncomfortable and dangerous. 

Two people sustained serious injuries recently as a lorry overturned due to a large pothole on the road near Pedanandipadu village. Although the officials have started temporary repair works on a war footing, they will have to stop if rains resume.The R&B officials formed special teams who are visiting the areas to inspect the damaged roads and also estimate further damages if the rains continue. 

