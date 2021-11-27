STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC to raise Polavaram in Parliamentary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Besides the demand for revised cost estimates of the Polavaram project (Rs 55,657 crore), YSRC MPs will raise six issues raised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy before Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Southern Zonal Council held recently in Tirupati, in the winter session of Parliament that is scheduled to commence on Monday.

A decision to this effect was taken in the YSRC Parliamentary party meeting chaired by Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. Jagan directed MPs to raise the issue of Polavaram in both the Houses as the national project is linked with energy, irrigation and drinking water.

