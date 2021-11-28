STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APGEF decides to seek pay revision with 40 per cent fitment

Leaders of the APGEF had called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 25 and appealed to him to implement pay revision at the earliest.

Published: 28th November 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Federation (APGEF) has resolved to urge the State government to implement the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations with 40 per cent fitment. Leaders of the APGEF had called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 25 and appealed to him to implement pay revision at the earliest.

With the Chief Minister assuring to complete the process of PRC within a week or 10 days and possibility of inviting government employees’ associations for talks, the APGEF organised a meeting on Saturday to take views of the member associations. Representatives of 92 member associations attended the meeting, which decided to urge the government to implement the PRC from July 2018, hand over monetary benefits from April 2020 and give cash along with the wages from January 2022, APGEF chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy said.

Other demands
House rent allowance should be continued in the existing rates
11th PRC should be implemented simultaneously to staff of universities, corporations, model schools, contract and outsourcing staff along with regular staff

Abolish the Contributory 
Pension Scheme
Regularise the eligible contract employees as per the directions of the Supreme Court; Sanction annual increments or DA to outsourcing employees

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp