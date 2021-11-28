APGEF decides to seek pay revision with 40 per cent fitment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Federation (APGEF) has resolved to urge the State government to implement the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations with 40 per cent fitment. Leaders of the APGEF had called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 25 and appealed to him to implement pay revision at the earliest.

With the Chief Minister assuring to complete the process of PRC within a week or 10 days and possibility of inviting government employees’ associations for talks, the APGEF organised a meeting on Saturday to take views of the member associations. Representatives of 92 member associations attended the meeting, which decided to urge the government to implement the PRC from July 2018, hand over monetary benefits from April 2020 and give cash along with the wages from January 2022, APGEF chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy said.

Other demands

House rent allowance should be continued in the existing rates

11th PRC should be implemented simultaneously to staff of universities, corporations, model schools, contract and outsourcing staff along with regular staff

Abolish the Contributory

Pension Scheme

Regularise the eligible contract employees as per the directions of the Supreme Court; Sanction annual increments or DA to outsourcing employees