Heavy rains continue to lash Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district; low-lying areas flooded

By Express News Service

NELLORE: There seems to be no respite from heavy rains to the people of Nellore district as heavy rains have been lashing Nellore city and other parts of the district since Saturday.

Buchireddypalem and Atmakur areas received the highest rainfall with 14 cm and 10 cm in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday.

Kovur, Sangam, and Vidavaluru areas received 9 cm rainfall. Due to the heavy downpour, low-lying areas in Nellore city, especially Janardhan Reddy and Bhagat Singh colonies, were all flooded with rainwater.

Colonies located on the outskirts of Atmakur are also flooded with rainwater.

​The major water body in the district, the Somasila project, has been receiving inflows at the discharge rate of 45,176 cusecs and officials have been releasing 45,255 cusecs of water downstream.

Heavy rains are also lashing parts of the Chittoor district. Satyavedu has received five cm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Parts of the Kadapa district are also experiencing moderate to heavy rains. CK Dinne, Mydukur, and Kadapa are receiving moderate rains.

On the other hand, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's team has been disturbing flood relief materials in Nellore city and other parts of the district.