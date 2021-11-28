STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter-ministerial Central team visits flood-hit areas in Andhra Pradesh

Riders wade through a flooded road.

Riders wade through a flooded road. (File Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: An Inter-ministerial Central team on Saturday inspected damaged roads and houses in Tirupati and visited Rayalacheruvu in Ramachandrapuram mandal in Chittoor district. The team comprising Kunal Satyarthi, Abhey Kumar, Srinivasulu Bairy and Sharvan Kumar accompanied by Collector M Harinarayanan visited M R Palli circle, Mahila University road, Gollavanigunta, Krishna Nagar, Pulavanigunta, Koramenugunta and other low-lying areas, which were affected due to the recent floods. 

The team also observed R&B flyover connecting G-Palem-Gajulamandyam villages that was washed way due to floods in Swarnamukhi river. The Central team visited Somala mandal and took stock of the damaged paddy crop. Farmers in S Nadimpalli told the team that they tomato crop in the area was completely damaged. The officials in Somala mandal explained to the team that crops in around 1,985 acres were damaged. Madanapalle sub-collector M Jahnavi also explained about the losses in the region to the team. Further, members of the Central team inspected the Rayalacheruvu tank in Ramachandrapuram mandal.

Andhra Pradesh Floods
