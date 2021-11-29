At all party-meet, YSRC seeks JPC for wider consultations on MSP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the Centre’s decision to rollback the three contentious farm laws, YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy on Sunday said they had objected to certain provisions of the Acts, and the stance of YSRC with regard to MSP was made crystal clear.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi after attending the all-party meeting held on the eve of the winter session of Parliament, he said the party had stressed the need for having wider consultations with all stakeholders with regard to MSP. “We suggested setting up of a joint parliamentary committee to elicit opinions of the stakeholders including farmers and farmer organisations. We also stressed the need for legal sanctity for MSP,” he said.

The MP said the Centre has announced MSP for only 23 agriculture products, but the State government had announced MSP for an additional 24 commodities. “We have also demanded MSP for marine and poultry products. We will raise the issue in Parliament,” he said. Stating that injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh under the National Food Security Act, Vijayasai said only 2.65 crore people in the State were covered under it. As census scheduled for 2021 was not held, a request was made for revising the allocation and do justice to the State.

The YSRC also raised its demand for socio-economic caste census, at the all-party meeting. “The Andhra Pradesh government is implementing 50 per cent reservation even in corporations. In the past, we have demanded 50 per cent reservation for women in place of 33 per cent and introduced a private bill. The Lok Sabha is yet to pass the women reservation bill,” he said.

The MP said they have requested the Centre to give its nod to the Disha Bill and issues including pending power dues of Rs 6,112 crore from Telangana were also raised. To a query on the alleged insult to the family members of Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Assembly, the YSRC leader said records were there for everyone to see as to what had happened. “There are videos and records to verify the truth. He (Naidu) had enacted a drama to evoke sympathy, in the wake of bitter defeat in the elections,” he alleged.