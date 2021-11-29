STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team inspects flood-hit Nellore district

An inter-ministerial central team, which is on a three-day visit to the State to assess the flood and rain damages, inspected some of the affected areas in Nellore district on Sunday.

Published: 29th November 2021 08:11 AM

By Express News Service

NELLORE: An inter-ministerial central team, which is on a three-day visit to the State to assess the flood and rain damages, inspected some of the affected areas in Nellore district on Sunday.

At JJ peta (Indukurpeta mandal), farmer N Harinath told the team that he suffered a loss of Rs  2 lakh, which he had invested in a banana garden, due to the floods. There, horticulture official D Pradeep explained the extent of losses in the region to the members. 

At Gangapatnam, the team inquired about the losses to aquaculture. Farmers Ujjwal and Krishna Chaitanya told the members that aqua ponds in hundreds of acres washed away due to heavy flooding, and the ponds were now filled in sand.  

The team examined the washed away highway at Venkateswarapuram, and photos showing the losses/damages caused by the heavy rains and floods exhibited by the district administration. 

inter-ministerial central team flood and rain damages Nellore district
