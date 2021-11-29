Heavy rains in Rayalaseema likely today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains are likely at isolated places of Nellore, Prakasam and Chittoor districts on Monday. Light to moderate rains may occur at several places across south coastal and Rayalaseema regions, and at a few place in the north coastal districts as well.

According to an IMD forecast, a low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around November 30 and is likely to become more marked and move west­-northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hours.

Meanwhile, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nellore district and light to moderate rains occurred at a few places in Rayalaseema.