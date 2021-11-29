STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu seeks judicial probe into Annamayya breach

In his six-page letter, the Opposition Leader said during his visit to the flood-affected Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore districts, he found the sufferings of the people heart-wrenching.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the government neglecting pre-mitigation efforts led to the breach in Annamayya reservoir, causing flooding of the Cheyyeru river in Kadapa district. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the circumstances that led to the breach.In a letter sent to the Chief Secretary on Sunday, he said the government, based on preliminary observations, pegged the damages to crop and infrastructure at Rs 6,054.29 crore, but released only Rs 35 crore so far.

“If one looks at the nature of floods caused in the present cyclone, it is crystal clear that it is an outcome of the failure of the government, which could not respond in time. Therefore, a judicial inquiry should be conducted into the entire catastrophe that caused loss of human lives, property, livelihood and livestock,” he demanded. 

The Telugu Desam chief demanded ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for the injured, free house for the flood victims, Rs 25,000 for the partially-damaged houses, procurement of damaged crops and compensation for partially and fully damaged crops, and Rs 20,000 for weavers, street vendors and auto-rickshaw workers.

