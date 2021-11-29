STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam likely to receive heavy rains

Published: 29th November 2021 08:25 AM

Rainfall, Heavy rains

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In the wake of the Indian Meteorological Department issuing a warning and predicting heavy rainfall in the region, Prakasam district administration has alerted all officials and staff to take measures to prevent any big losses that could be incurred due to floods and inundation. 

The district received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday afternoon under the influence of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. District Collector Praveen Kumar announced that the Spandana programme for Monday stands cancelled in view of the heavy rainfall warnings. The collector also appealed to the public to not come to the collectorate from distant places as there is no Spandana programme on Monday. 

On the other hand, the district Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg said people could Dial-100 or call on police Whats App No: 9121102266 or the concerned local police officers for immediate assistance in case of any emergency. 

The SP directed officials to arrange patrol teams at all vulnerable waterbodies and set up barricades at impassable roads, submerged roads. She further instructed them to divert vehicles to pass through other routes. She further appealed to the people living along the coast to evacuate and move to safer areas or to the nearest cyclone shelters.

