Probe on into illegal power supply in Prakasam 

Published: 29th November 2021 08:18 AM

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: After allegations of laying unauthorised new electrical lines and fixing transformers by the electricity department staff in Markapur division limits came to the fore, the vigilance wing of AP Transco has started an investigation into the alleged involvement of the department staff in the whole episode.

Farmers from Markapur rural, Peddaraveedu, Pedda Dornala, Yerragondapalem, Pullalacheruvu and Mullapadu areas under Markapur division have approached the Transco Divisional Office raising grievances related to power supply. Taking this as an opportunity, some of the electricity field staff had allegedly started collecting bribes for every small work. 

Two field staff of the department had allegedly collected `40 lakh from nearly 170 small and tenant farmers from Gajjalakonda Gram Panchayat of Markapur mandal limits promising 425 unauthorised connections to their farm lands. The staff, however, did not give the power connections and the aggrieved farmers staged a protest in front of the electricity offices recently, bringing the issue to the notice of the higher officials. Soon after, an enquiry was ordered.

Similarly, farmers of Peddaraveedu, Markapur rural, Pedda Dornala and Yerragondapalem areas also reported similar issues to the officials. CPDCL Ongole Circle Superintending Engineer (SE) KVG Satyanarayana established a complaint cell with Whatsapp number 94408 17491 and appealed to the general public to file complaints about any cheating or misappropriation of power connection fee by the staff of the department.

Vigilance officials formed 20 teams with 40 personnel and deployed them in the villages under the Peddaraveedu mandal limits. The teams conducted raids and identified many illegal connections. They registered 48 cases against the illegal consumers and collected `1.72 lakh as penalty. To the surprise of the vigilance officials, more than 50 electricity meters, which were kept illegally, were found from various places.

“For the last few days, we have been receiving complaints on fixing unauthorised electricity transformers/ illegal consumption of power in Markapur. In this connection, we have already taken appropriate action against the culprits. Now, the vigilance teams are conducting random raids across the division,’’ Satyanarayana told TNIE.

20 Vigilance teams   
Vigilance formed 20 teams with 40 personnel and deployed them in the villages under the Peddaraveedu mandal limits
94408 17491 
Whatsapp complaint cell

