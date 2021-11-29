Rains lash Nellore again, water overflows on National Highway to Chennai disrupting traffic

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore district, which is yet to recover from the devastation caused by the recent rains and floods, has been lashed by another bout of heavy rains since Sunday night.

Podalakuru mandal received the highest rainfall of 20 cm in the last 24 hours followed by Chillakur, Gudur and Balayapalli mandals with 19 cm. Gudur has been receiving incessant rainfall since Sunday morning. Overflowing of river Swarnamukhi has resulted in inundation of Vakadu, Kota and Chillakur mandals in Gudur revenue division.

NDRF teams were involved in shifting people from low-lying areas in Gudur town to relief camps. Water has been overflowing on National Highway-16 disrupting vehicular movement between Nellore and Chennai. Officials have diverted traffic from this route.

Rivers flowing in Gudur revenue division including Pambaleru, Kaivalya and Swarnamukhi are in spate. Road connectivity to Gudur from Venkatagiri, Kota, Chillakur, Sydapuram and Rapur areas has been disconnected due to overflowing of canals. The local tank of Nagulavellaturu in Chejarla mandal breached inundating hundreds of acres of agriculture lands.

Meanwhile, with an orange alert issued by the Met department, the district administrations of Nellore and Chittoor districts have been put on high alert. The temple town of Tirupati has been receiving moderate rainfall since Monday morning.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review with the collectors of Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore and Anantapur districts and discussed the flood situation and relief works. Later, the Chief Minister will meet the Inter-Ministerial Central Team which had toured the flood-affected areas for the past three days to assess the damage and submit a report to the Centre.