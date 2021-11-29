Six die of Covid in a day; State logs 178 new cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged less than 200 new Covid infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am against the 248 infections reported in the previous 24 hours.As the recoveries were more than the new cases, the caseload continued to decline.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 178 new infections were reported from more than 27,000 tests, which took the overall infections to 20.72 lakh from the 3.03 crore samples tested so far.Krishna, with 34 new infections, was the only district with more than 25 new infections even as five other districts reported casesin single digits. Vizianagaram reported the lowest of one case.

Only five districts reported higher number of infections than on Saturday. The Rayalaseema districts reported a cumulative of 43 new cases while the north coastal districts logged a total of less than 30 infections.A total of 190 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 20.56 lakh and bringing down the caseload to 2,140.

Krishna district has the highest of 381 active cases followed by 380 in East Godavari while the remaining 11 districts have less than 300 caseload each. Five districts have less than 75 active cases with the lowest of 16 in Kurnool. As many as five districts witnessed a spike in the active cases.

As against zero deaths on Saturday, the State reported six fatalities a day later, pushing the gross to 14,438. Guntur accounted for two deaths followed by one each in Chittoor, Krishna, Nellore and Visakhapatnam. Chittoor, with 1,954 deaths, has the most number of fatalities, followed by Krishna district (1,455).