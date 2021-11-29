STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State asked to improve vax coverage, boost testing over Omicron threat

The Chief Secretary was also urged to operationalise ample testing infrastructure in the State to tackle any surge due to the mutated virus.

Published: 29th November 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 08:22 AM

Covid test, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to State Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, emphasised the need for intensive containment, active surveillance, increased coverage of vaccination, and enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in a proactive manner to effectively manage the new variant of the virus — Omicron, which has been designated as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation.

He said the Central government has already placed countries, where the new variant has been found, in the ‘at risk’ category for additional follow up measures of international travellers.Rajesh Bhushan said it is essential that the surveillance network in the country is geared-up for rigorous follow up of all international travellers from all countries, especially those designated as ‘at risk’. 

In the letter, he said there is already a reporting mechanism for obtaining past travel details of passengers coming through international flights and this should be reviewed at the Chief Secretary’s level and the protocol provided by the Ministry of Health should be strictly ensured, including testing on disembarkation of international travellers come from ‘at risk’ countries and sending all positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG Lab in prompt manner. 

The Chief Secretary was also urged to operationalise ample testing infrastructure in the State to tackle any surge due to the mutated virus. Pointing out that in some States the proportion of RT-PCR tests have declined, he said in the absence of sufficient testing, it is extremely difficult to determine the true level of infection spread.  “The State must strengthen the testing infrastructure and implement the testing guidelines,” he said. 

Further, the Chief Secretary was advised to continue monitoring the hotspots (areas where recent clusters of positive cases have emerged) and asked to send the positive samples from such hotspots for genome sequencing. “States should keep a close check on the emerging trend of the cases and positivity in an area and quickly delineate hotspots for effective containment of Covid-19. States should aim at achieving a positivity rate below five per cent, while focusing on increasing the number of tests and share of RT-PCR tests to aid in early identification,” he added. He advised the CS to ensure augmentation of health infrastructure, essential to ensure no delays in providing care. 

