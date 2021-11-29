STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP demands uniform fuel prices in country

The TDP also appealed to the Centre to desist from the move of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and urged it to allocate captive mines to it.

Published: 29th November 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Fuel, petrol

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the Andhra Pradesh government of burdening people with fuel prices even as the Centre reduced the rates, TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar suggested that the Centre take steps to ensure uniform fuel prices in all states in the country.Even as majority states slashed the prices of petrol and diesel after the Centre reduced the fuel rates, the AP government continued to burden the people without giving any relief, the TDP MP said.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending the all-party meeting in Delhi on Sunday, Kanakamedala said that the TDP sought interference of the Centre to continue Amaravati as the one and only capital of AP as it was decided according to the recommendations of the Committee appointed as per the AP Reorganisation Act. “Because of the acts of the State government, there is uncertainty prevailing over the capital of the State and we urged the Centre to intervene to end the confusion,” he said. 

The TDP also appealed to the Centre to desist from the move of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and urged it to allocate captive mines to it. Welcoming the decision of the Centre over withdrawing the three farm bills, the TDP urged the Centre to pay compensation to the families of the farmers who died during the agitation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel prices Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar Rajya Sabha TDP
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp