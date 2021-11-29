TDP demands uniform fuel prices in country

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the Andhra Pradesh government of burdening people with fuel prices even as the Centre reduced the rates, TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar suggested that the Centre take steps to ensure uniform fuel prices in all states in the country.Even as majority states slashed the prices of petrol and diesel after the Centre reduced the fuel rates, the AP government continued to burden the people without giving any relief, the TDP MP said.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending the all-party meeting in Delhi on Sunday, Kanakamedala said that the TDP sought interference of the Centre to continue Amaravati as the one and only capital of AP as it was decided according to the recommendations of the Committee appointed as per the AP Reorganisation Act. “Because of the acts of the State government, there is uncertainty prevailing over the capital of the State and we urged the Centre to intervene to end the confusion,” he said.

The TDP also appealed to the Centre to desist from the move of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and urged it to allocate captive mines to it. Welcoming the decision of the Centre over withdrawing the three farm bills, the TDP urged the Centre to pay compensation to the families of the farmers who died during the agitation.