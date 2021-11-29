STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where is incentive for panchayats? BJP to government

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Monday demanded that the government release the incentive to the villages which elected their sarpanches unanimously.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Monday demanded that the government release the incentive to the villages which elected their sarpanches unanimously.In a letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Veerraju said it has been nine months since the elections to gram panchayats have been completed but the incentives announced to the panchayats where the sarpanch was elected unanimously were not released. 

Veerraju said the government announced to give an incentive of Rs 5 lakh for the panchayat having a population of less than 2,000 and Rs 10 lakh to the panchayat having population between 2,000 to 5,000 and Rs 15 lakh to those having population between 5,000 and 10,00 population and Rs 20 lakh to the panchayat with a population of more than 10,000 in case of unanimous election of sarpanch.

“Believing the government, nearly 2,199 of the 13,097 gram panchayats have elected sarpanches unanimously, but they did not receive a single penny till now,’’ he said and reminded Jagan his own words that he won’t go back on his word. The BJP chief said development of villages would lead to development of the country. 

