Aries holds programmes for farmers 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Aries Agro Limited chairman and MD Rahul Mirchandani informed that the company has launched large scale service programs and conferences to educate farmers on best farming practices, integrated nutrient management, income doubling techniques. On the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of Aries Agro, food was donated, CSR events and flash sales were conducted all over the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul said the firm has always been working for the welfare of the farmers and will continue to do so in the future. Aries company South India chief marketing controller Jayapradeep Subramanian congratulated all the farmers, dealers and employees of the company.