CJI NV Ramana pays floral tributes to TTD OSD P Seshadri

Seshadri, who served TTD since 1978, died of cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam early hours on Monday.

Published: 30th November 2021

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana pays tribute to TTD OSF P Seshadri in Tirupati on Tuesday. (Photo | ENS/Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The final rites of TTD Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Seshadri were performed in Tirupati on Tuesday evening. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and others, including deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, paid homage to the departed soul. 

Seshadri, who served TTD since 1978, died of cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam early hours on Monday. He was 73. CJI Ramana, who came all the way from New Delhi to pay floral tributes to Seshadri, said his demise was a great loss to him personally. 

Speaking to reporters, he said he knew Seshadri for more than 25 years and was shocked when he learnt about his demise. “He always immersed himself in the service of the Lord, oblivious to his deteriorating health. He fulfilled his wish of serving the Lord Venkateswara till his last breath,” Justice Ramana said.

On the occasion, the CJI suggested to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to publish books authored by Seshadri to benefit devotees.

Several people such as TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, executive officer Dr Jawaha Reddy, additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, TTD board members P Ashok Kumar, Krishnamurthy, government advisor Ajey Kallam, former Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, former TTD JEOs Balasubrahmanyam, Srinviasaraju, TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jetti, and district judge YVSBG Parthasarathy were present on the occasion. 

