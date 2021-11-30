STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid caseload in State comes down to 2,102

The overall infections have gone past 20.72 lakh from more than 3.03 crore samples tested so far.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported a little over 100 new Covid infections from the more than 18,730 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. The overall infections have gone past 20.72 lakh from more than 3.03 crore samples tested so far.

The sharp decline in the cases is attributed to the low number of samples tested. Two districts did not report a single Covid case in the 24-hour period and five districts logged fresh cases in single digit. 
In all, seven districts reported just 24 new infections. Chittoor district reported the highest of 19 new infections. Kurnool and Vizianagaram did not report a single case.

Only Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts reported higher number of infections when compared to Sunday, resulting in the sharp decline in new infections from 178 on Sunday to just 101 in the past 24-hour span. Four Rayalaseema districts reported 32 new infections while the three North Coastal Andhra districts reported 22 new cases.

A total of 138 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to more than 20.56 lakh and bringing down the caseload to 2,102. East Godavari has the highest of 386 active cases followed by 366 in Krishna. Only one death was reported in the State, taking the overall Covid fatalities to 14,439.

