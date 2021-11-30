Nellore receives heavy rainfall again, one dead

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The district, which is yet to recover from the devastation caused by recent rains and floods, came under another bout of heavy rainfall since Sunday night. Parts of Chittoor, Kadapa and Praksam districts also received heavy rains.

Following an orange alert issued by the Met department, the official machinery of Nellore and Chittoor has been put on high alert. The temple town of Tirupati has been receiving moderate rainfall since Monday morning.

Podalakuru recorded the highest rainfall of 20 cm, followed by Chillakur, Gudur and Balayapalli with 19 cm. Other mandals received a rainfall ranging between 10 and 18 cm. The district recorded an average rainfall of 10.7 cm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

A 30-year-old man was washed away in floodwater in Sangam mandal. The mishap occurred at Duvuru Alugu while Sk Sardar of Vangallu village was crossing a flooded road along with his parents Dastagiri and Noor Rani. Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy promised aid to the bereaved family.

Gudur has been receiving incessant rainfall since Sunday morning. The overflowing Swarnamukhi river inundated Vakadu, Kota and Chillakur mandals in Gudur revenue division. NDRF teams were involved in shifting the rain-hit people to relief camps in Gudur.

Water has been overflowing on the National Highway-16 disrupting the vehicular movement between Nellore and Chennai. Officials have diverted the traffic on this route.

Pambaleru and Kaivalya rivers are in spate in Gudur, besides Swarnamukhi. Road connectivity to Gudur from Venkatagiri, Kota, Chillakur, Sydapuram and Rapur was cut off due to overflowing streams and canals.

The Somasila project has been receiving 1,05,396 cusecs of water from upstream. Irrigation officials have been releasing 1,15,196 cusecs of water downstream. With rivulets in spate and tanks on the verge of getting breached, people in various mandals of the district are living in fear.

In Nellore city, drains are overflowing. The mini-bypass flyover was waterlogged. Flood threat looms large over colonies located on the city outskirts. More than 10 houses in Janardhan Reddy Colony located on the banks of Penna, were washed away due to soil erosion.

Venkatagiri legislator and former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy appealed to people to discard rumours being spread on social media over possible breaches to Kandaleru dam because it has a 12 km earthen bund.

The MLA, along with Telugu Ganga project engineer Harinarayana Reddy, inspected the project, which is receiving heavy inflows. Surplus water is being released downstream to ensure the safety of the project. He dispelled doubts over possible breach to the Somasila project.

Meanwhile, residents of SC Colony in Padamati Kambhampadu village in Ananthasagaram mandal have been facing severe hardship for the past two days as their houses were inundated. They complained that no official visited their colony and no financial assistance was extended though they suffered rain loss.

Helplines with phone Nos 08572-242777, 08572-242753 and 9849907389 have been set up in Chittoor for relief and rescue operations. Chittoor Collector M Harinarayanan has directed officials to be alert.

IMD forecasts more rainfall

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal districts on Tuesday. Light to moderate rains may occur at a few places in coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema