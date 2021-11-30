New low pressure area to affect coastal AP, Odisha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new low pressure area (LPA) forming over the South Andaman Sea is set to concentrate into a depression and move towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. As this will be taking all the moisture over Tamil Nadu, rains are set to subside in Chennai on Tuesday. The city, which has been experiencing severe flooding, will get a breather.

N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), said the new LPA will form by Tuesday and concentrate into depression around December 2. “It is unlikely to bring rains to Tamil Nadu. Only light to moderate rainfall is likely over Chennai for next two days,” he said.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Cuddalore received highest rainfall of 17 cm followed by Sivalogam in Kanyakumari receiving 16 cm. Chennai corporation officials said the Nungambakkam weather station recorded 1,031 mm of rainfall in November, just 19 mm short of 1,049 mm recorded in 2015 and 58 mm short of the all-time record of 1,088 mm recorded in 1918.

RMC officials said Chennai received 91 cm (910 mm), while in 2015 the city received 102 cm. Corporation officials say this was the average of different stations combined.