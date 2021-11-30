TDP slams government for ‘poor’ flood management

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP strategy committee meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday resolved to make a relentless fight till justice is done to the victims of recent cyclone and floods in Rayalaseema and Nellore districts.

The TDP expressed concern that the cyclone relief had not yet reached the families and the farmers who suffered severe crop and property losses. “It was sheer inefficiency on the part of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to say that field-level visits would hamper relief and rescue activities in the flood-hit areas. Whereas, all other Chief Ministers in the country were visiting the affected areas in their States,” the opposition party leaders pointed out.

The TDP leaders demanded a judicial enquiry into the alleged failure of the YSRC government in flood management. All the deaths in the cyclone hit areas should be treated as the government murders, they felt. They said that over `1,100 crore of disaster management funds were diverted without paying anything to the flood victims.

TDP leaders demanded that the YSRC regime withdraw its proposal to collect Rs 14,261 crore from the poor families in the name of one time settlement (OTS). The government proposed to collect OTS for houses built from 1983 to 2017. The poor families were being forced to pay this though the officials were describing it as not mandatory.

Meanwhile, Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy visited flood-affected areas in Kadapa district on Monday and reviewed the progress of relief works and Pulapatturu and Mandapalli villages.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, he assured villagers that the state government will support the flood victims in all possible ways. He visited the relief camps set up by the State government and interacted with the victims. He consoled the family of Tallam Chenna Kesava, who was washed away in the floods. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the flood -affected villages soon.