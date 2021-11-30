Thunderstorms likely in south coastal Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal districts on Tuesday. Light to moderate rains are likely to occur at a few places in coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema region.

According to IMD, a low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman sea by November 30. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, highest rainfall of 19 cm was reported in Guduru, followed by 18 cm in Atmakur, 11 cm in Rapuru and Vinjamuru of Nellore district, Thottambedu of Chittoor district, 10 cm in Tada and Sullurpet of Nellore district, Srikalahasti of Chittoor district, 9 cm in Nellore city, Kodur and Atlur of Kadapa district.