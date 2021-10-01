STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government counter sought on GOs

It sought to know what losses would the government sustain, if the GOs were put on public domain. 

Published: 01st October 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday questioned the State government why all the government orders except those which are secret, top secret and confidential, should not be uploaded on the website. It sought to know what losses would the government sustain, if the GOs were put on public domain. 

The Court was dealing with the petitions filed by two persons stating that not publishing GOs on website is against the Right to Information Act. Directing the government to submit a counter with full details, the court adjourned the case hearing to October 27. Special government pleader Chintala Suman said besides confidential, secret and top secret, all other GOs are being uploaded on the websites. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court government orders GOs Right to Information Act
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp