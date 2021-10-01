Government counter sought on GOs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday questioned the State government why all the government orders except those which are secret, top secret and confidential, should not be uploaded on the website. It sought to know what losses would the government sustain, if the GOs were put on public domain.

The Court was dealing with the petitions filed by two persons stating that not publishing GOs on website is against the Right to Information Act. Directing the government to submit a counter with full details, the court adjourned the case hearing to October 27. Special government pleader Chintala Suman said besides confidential, secret and top secret, all other GOs are being uploaded on the websites.