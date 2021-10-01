Man dies in fire accident

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A person was burnt alive, after the house caught fire due to a short circuit. The incident took place at Takkellapadu village in Dachepalli mandal on Thursday. According to the police, Lakshmi Narayana (45) was caught in a fire at his home, and died on the spot, as the intensity of the fire was very high. The locals, who couldn’t enter the house to rescue him, informed the police who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. After primary investigation, the police said the cause of the fire was a short circuit. The other members of the family including were attending a function in the village and hence were not present at home at the time of the accident.