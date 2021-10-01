STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man dies in fire accident

A person was burnt alive, after the house caught fire due to a short circuit.

Published: 01st October 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A person was burnt alive, after the house caught fire due to a short circuit. The incident took place at Takkellapadu village in Dachepalli mandal on Thursday. According to the police, Lakshmi Narayana (45) was caught in a fire at his home, and died on the spot, as the intensity of the fire was very high. The locals, who couldn’t enter the house to rescue him, informed the police who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. After primary investigation, the police said the cause of the fire was a short circuit. The other members of the family including were attending a function in the village and hence were not present at home at the time of the accident.

Comments

