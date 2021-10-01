STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCSK: Improve living standard of sanitary workers

He said unlike other states, the AP Government is providing `12,000 wages and health allowance of `6,000  to the sanitary workers.

Published: 01st October 2021

National commission for Safai Karmacharis chairman M Venkatesan visits VMC colony in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Express photo | Prasant M

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: National Commission for Safai Karmacharis chairman M Venkatesan lauded the State government for directly depositing monthly wages to and providing house sites to municipal workers hired on contract. He visited Chakaligunta, Anandpet on Thursday along with GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha, and interacted with Safai Karmacharis. 

He inspected the living standards of the labourers and later conducted a review meeting with District Collector Vivek Yadav and municipal officials at Sankaran Conference Hall. He instructed the officials to take necessary steps to increase the living standards of the Karmacharis and their families. 

He said unlike other states, the AP Government is providing Rs 12,000 wages and health allowance of `6,000  to the sanitary workers. He also instructed officials to provide all necessary facilities to sanitary workers as they risked their lives during Covid-19.

