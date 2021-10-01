New Chief Secretary takes charge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer Sameer Sharma on Thursday took charge as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. At a programme held at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday, Sharma took the reins from his predecessor Aditya Nath Das.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma assured to strive for the all-round development of the State as per the aspiration of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Thanking the Chief Minister for giving him the chance to serve the State in the capacity of chief secretary, he said efforts will be put forward for the successful implementation of ‘Navaratnalu’ scheme.