STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

One-time settlement to begin in village, ward secretariats in Dec

The ministers directed officials of the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Housing, Stamps and Registration and Survey departments to work in coordination to identify the beneficiaries.

Published: 01st October 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

housing

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet sub-committee on ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruhahakku’ (complete ownership on houses) has directed officials to be ready for the successful implementation of the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to benefit 67 lakh people. People can get the houses, which were sanctioned from 1981 to 2011, registered in their name under OTS. The ministers directed officials of the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Housing, Stamps and Registration and Survey departments to work in coordination to identify the beneficiaries.

The Cabinet sub-committee comprising Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development), Botcha Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) and Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju (Housing), which met in the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Thursday, instructed the officials to be prepared for the implementation of the OTS in village/ward Secretariats on December 21.

The poor people will get all rights on the houses with the OTS and they can avail bank loans on the property, the ministers said and asserted that every eligible person would get benefit under the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
One Time Settlement YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Jagananna Sampoorna Gruhahakku
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp