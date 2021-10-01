One-time settlement to begin in village, ward secretariats in Dec

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet sub-committee on ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruhahakku’ (complete ownership on houses) has directed officials to be ready for the successful implementation of the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to benefit 67 lakh people. People can get the houses, which were sanctioned from 1981 to 2011, registered in their name under OTS. The ministers directed officials of the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Housing, Stamps and Registration and Survey departments to work in coordination to identify the beneficiaries.

The Cabinet sub-committee comprising Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development), Botcha Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) and Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju (Housing), which met in the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Thursday, instructed the officials to be prepared for the implementation of the OTS in village/ward Secretariats on December 21.

The poor people will get all rights on the houses with the OTS and they can avail bank loans on the property, the ministers said and asserted that every eligible person would get benefit under the scheme.