Panel approves 25 ‘work from hometown’ facilities

Published: 01st October 2021 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The committee on work from hometown (WFHT) concept has given its nod for 25 WFHT centres on a pilot basis. Already, the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) had identified 25 buildings with the required infrastructure, and the Information Technology department prepared plan for setting up the centres in three phases.

The WFHT committee, at a virtual meeting chaired by Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Thursday, approved taking up the project at25 locations (one in each Parliamentary constituencies) on a pilot basis under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh Technology Service Managing Director Nanda Kishore and IT advisors Srinath Reddy and Vidya Sagar Reddy.

The minister noted that  Andhra Pradesh is the first State in India to implement the WFHT concept.
The concept envisions providing employees a co-working environment and facilities of an IT office within the proximity of their home. It also mitigates the challenges associated with the work from home culture, the committee felt. APSSDC has established 102 CMs’ Excellence Centres and potential 500 ESC centres which can be utilised for establishing the coworking stations. Existing innovation facilities of AP Innovation Society in Vizag and Kakinada could also be used for the co-working spaces.

Comments

